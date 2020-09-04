Metallica's Lars Ulrich Worked On The Score For Disney's Jungle Cruise

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has let the cat out of the bag that the band has a Disney collaboration coming in the future. They have contributed a reworked version of their song Nothing Else Matters to the soundtrack of the live-action Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt Jungle Cruise film. Working closely with the film's composer James Newton Howard, the song apparently plays a key part in the movie. A long-time Disney fan, Ulrich recently sat down with Collider and discussed how Metallica came to be involved with the Mouse House.

"It really goes back to [Disney production president] Sean Bailey, who is a lifelong rock fan and is just all-around one of the greatest, most friendly, generous, warm, and embracing people you'll find in the music business," said Ulrich. "I think he's always been a Metallica fan, and we've gotten to know each other well. My wife and I are big Disney fans, so there's a great friendship there, and he's always looked for the right match where there was a way that Metallica could contribute to some project of theirs. This was the right fit, with Sean leading the calvary, and with James Newton Howard and his track record, and what he's done."

It sounds like we haven't heard "Nothing Else Matters" like this before either: "It's kind of an interesting morph because it's kind of — and I don't want to give too much of it away — but it's a very unusual morph in that it's kind of his arrangement of "Nothing Else Matters" that we're playing. We wrote the song, but James took the song and rearranged it to fit something specific in the film — and obviously, I'm not going to give any of that away — but we then kind of took on his version of it. I think that's all that should be said."