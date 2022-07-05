Michael Bay Shares What Made Him the Most Nervous to Make Transformers

Posted on
by
|
Comments

When you look at how far the live-action Transformers franchise has come, it's truly a spectacular feat. Sure, not every film has been a major high point for cinema or the franchise itself, but in all sincerity, the Michael Bay-originated world has truly made its mark.

The 2007 Transformers film itself found mixed to positive reception, with praise for its action sequences and special effects – earning a total of five sequels and one more on the way (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts). With nearly $800 million under its belt, it's hard to imagine a world where we didn't have Transformers by Bay; however, the filmmaker recently divulged that he was reluctant to sign on for one major reason.

Bumblebee transformers movie
Credit: Paramount Pictures

In a new interview with Yahoo, Bay tells the publication, "It was scary. Because if the robots didn't look dead real, [the movie would not have worked]. But we broke a lot of visual effects ground on that. [My friend Mike] goes, 'Bay, I don't know about that Transformers thing. We're having a beer; I'm like, 'Yeah, I know. It's a little scary.' Then I showed him the first scene, Scorponok jumping out of the desert, right behind Tyrese. I showed it to him. He goes, 'Oh, OK. Alright, I get it now.'" Regarding its effect on audiences, Bay also notes, "It was a fun ride. You see the joy of the audiences around the world."

After the notable (slight) relaunch of the franchise with the well-received spin-off Bumblebee, it was confirmed that the future films would adjust to the more modern expectations of its fanbase, also looking to lean into a heavy influence from its Beast Wars source material. The next chapter, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, will leap forward from Bumblebee's late 1980s inspiration to the mid-1990s, acting as the first of a brand new Transformers trilogy to come.

Would you say you are satisfied with Bay's depiction of Transformers, given the challenges attached?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Aedan Juvet

A self-proclaimed pop culture aficionado with a passion for all forms of storytelling. Likely to be found watching everything horror-related, or revisiting Buffy the Vampire Slayer. For pitches, email me at aedanjuvet@gmail.com.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.