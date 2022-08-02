Why Michael Keaton Chose to Play Batman Once Again

The fact that Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as Batman in not one but two films so far is pretty game-changing for longtime DC fans! After making his mark on the character in the late '80s and early '90s (especially the influential and cartoonish yet gritty Batman Returns), there was hope that Keaton would return – however, the role was obviously one that saw several iterations, so a Batman reprisal felt unlikely. However, when it was confirmed that Keaton would actually take on the character for the third (and fourth) time, it potentially opened doors for DC films in bold new ways.

Now, after wrapping his role in The Flash and even his participation in HBO Max's Batgirl, Keaton is finally opening up about why he opted to be Batman again. "I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic." The Batman, Flash, and Batgirl actor explained to Variety before eventually adding, "They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking, 'Holy moly!' The writing was actually really good! So I thought, why not? It's cool to drop in, and I'm curious to see if I can pull it off."

When the publication eventually adds that the character of Bruce Wayne has changed through comics, films, and more since his previous time as the hero, Keaton noted, "Not mine." telling us everything we need to know about the star's massive superhero resurgence. Considering that Keaton was chosen to play Batman at least two more times for upcoming DC titles, it's safe to assume that the actor has a lot to offer viewers with this unexpected return.

