Elisabeth Moss Offers Slight Update on The Invisible Man 2

Elisabeth Moss has provided audiences with multiple successful roles, including acclaimed performances in everything from The Handmaid's Tale, to Mad Men and, more recently, the remake of the 1933 James Whale film, The Invisible Man. When the newly envisioned version of the film was released on a relatively small budget of $7 million, and despite being cut short due to COVID-19, it went on to earn nearly $150 million in total.

Aside from earning a major haul in comparison to its small budget, the film also found itself attaining an approval rating of over 90% by Rotten Tomatoes critics. News then came soon after that there was interest in the studio expanding with a propper sequel story. However, no motion had been publicity shared since those initial conversations nearly two years ago. Now, the film's star presented some sort of confirmation that there are still things in development. Just…not necessarily in the near future.

When discussing the idea of continuing to turn this into a potential franchise, Moss explains to ComicBook.com, "I can't really say much, but it's definitely not – it's not necessarily in the rearview at all, but I do think that we have, with any sequel, you obviously want to make sure that you are doing the original justice." The actor then adds, "And so none of us involved have any intention of just cracking out another thing and throwing it up and just seeing what happens. We really want it to be as good, if not better, than the first one. Did I actually answer the question at all? It's not in the rearview. How's that?"

Even though it doesn't suggest that The Invisible Man 2 is gearing up for anything exciting (just yet), it does confirm that Moss is still attached to the proposed project – and that there's likely a solid chance we'll be seeing some form of a return one day.

Would you be interested in a sequel if it takes a few years to get off the ground?