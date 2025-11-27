Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: glass onion, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Knives Out, wake up dead man, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knvies Out Story

Mila Kunis Wants To Reunite All Previous Knives Out Cast Members

Wake Up Dead Man star Mila Kunis has pitched the idea of reuniting all of the previous Knives Out cast members in "a big whodunnit."

Article Summary Mila Kunis suggests reuniting all previous Knives Out cast members for an "Avengers"-style whodunnit.

Current Knives Out cast members pitch big names for future sequels, including Meryl Streep and Javier Bardem.

Kerry Washington reveals Ed Norton's idea for a Knives Out holiday variety or talent show with returning stars.

Director Rian Johnson feels energized but expresses that he wants to work on something else before the next Knives Out installment is developed.

If there is one thing you can say about all three of the Knives Out films, it's that writer and director Rian Johnson knows how to put together one hell of an ensemble cast. Not only that, according to everyone who has starred in one of these movies, the experience on the set and being in this big ensemble is just a dream come true. When you're juggling that many people at once, it doesn't matter who you are; it's a challenge, but Johnson has found a way to make everyone come out of the filming experience singing this series' praises. In an interview with Variety, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis, and others in the cast all started dropping names of friends and castmates from previous projects that they would be pitching for the next film. "You ask people about what it's like to be in these movies, and everybody says it's just a dream, so I would encourage her," Washington said of her connection to Meryl Streep via The Prom (2020). Other names from other cast members include Charles Melton (pitched by Cailee Spaeny), Joel Edgerton (pitched by Josh O'Connor), and Javier Bardem (pitched by Washington).

However, while bringing new people into this world is a lot of fun, Kunis and Washington had a different idea, and one that might make a casting director cry while staring at a calendar. "We want to create the 'Avengers' of the 'Knives Out' franchise, where everyone comes back, and there's a big whodunnit," Kunis said. A former cast member from one of the other films has his own idea, and Washington seems on board. She said, "I feel like we should do like a 'Knives Out' holiday variety show. This is what Ed Norton [who starred in 'Glass Onion'] is pitching," Washington added. "I feel like I need to get Janelle [Monáe] on board so that we can just kind of all come together on Netflix and do like a talent show." Those Love is Blind reunion shows bring in insane numbers, which Netflix is well aware of.

However, anyone who thinks another Knives Out film is coming soon. While Johnson has said that he and star Daniel Craig are floating around new ideas and reiterated that he feels "energized" after this film, it sounds like he wants to take a break from this series specifically. "It's definitely not because I'm burned out. In fact, I feel energized after making this one. I feel excited about the possibilities of, 'OK, if we can do this, what else can we do with the murder mystery?'" Johnson explained. "But I had this other idea I'd been cooking for a while, and I thought, 'Well, I've done three of these in a row. I'll give Daniel a little break from me and go up and do something else.'" Johnson is a fantastic director, and while these movies are a ton of fun, it would be nice to see him stretch his muscles in some different genres for a little while. If there is a series that can handle the inevitable passage of time, it's this one.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson's murder mystery opus. When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it's clear that all is not well in the pews. Wicks's modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny). After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic. Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and assembles another all-star, award-winning cast.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is the newest Benoit Blanc whodunnit from writer and director Rian Johnson, starring Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. Wake Up Dead Man will stream on Netflix on December 12th, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!