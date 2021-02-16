Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 Won't Shoot Back to Back Anymore

When it comes to getting the short stick from COVID-19, the Mission: Impossible movies might be at the top of the list. They were the canary in the coal mine when it came to just how bad COVID was going to get for big productions. They shut down at the end of February and have been fighting to get back into production ever since. It hasn't been happening, though, and every time it looks like they are ready to settle down and get back to work, there is another flare-up. Star Tom Cruise has infamously been working very hard to try and keep the lights on, but it sounds like Cruise and company are throwing in about half of the towel. Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were supposed to be shot back to back, but that appears to not be the case. According to Deadline, they won't be moving directly into the eighth movie because Cruise has to start promotion for Top Gun: Maverick, and there just isn't enough time with how slow-moving everything is. At the moment, there haven't been any release date delays.

Across six films, the Mission: Impossible movies have made a total of $3.5 billion, with the most recent entry, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, bringing in just under $800 million worldwide. Star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie announced back in January 2019 that they had both signed on for two more movies. Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny have confirmed that they are returning for the seventh installment. We also have some more new cast members, which include Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Nicolas Hoult, and Shea Whigham. The seventh movie will be released on November 19, 2021, and the eighth will be released on November 4, 2022.