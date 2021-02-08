Mondo Music Release Of The Week: In The Mood For Love

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to Wong Kar Wai's 2000 film In The Mood For Love, a soundtrack that Mondo has been trying to release for ten years. Featuring a score by Michael Galasso, Shigeru Umebayashi and period-specific songs by Nat King Cole, and various Chinese Opera, and historic Pingtan recordings, it will come pressed on two 180 gram colored discs. Due to rights issues, this will only be available in the US. Check it out below.

Mondo In The Mood For Love Release Details

"Mondo, in partnership with Jet Tone Films, is proud to present the premiere North American vinyl release of the soundtrack to Wong Kar Wai's 2000 Masterpiece IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE. A smoldering lovelorn tale of two strangers who attempt to understand the infidelity of their respective partners in 1960s Hong Kong, IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE is soundtracked by a brilliant compilation of original score by Michael Galasso, Shigeru Umebayashi, and period-specific songs by Nat King Cole, and various Chinese Opera, and historic Pingtan recordings. In the film, the music is a character itself, representing the gulf of distance between the two delicate protagonists — full of promise, sadness, and missed connections."

Pretty neat to see this one come to fruition, and it seems like so far, 2021 is the year Mondo crossed quite a few of their wishlist releases off. As always, this will go on sale Wednesday at Noon CST right here.