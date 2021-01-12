Mondo Music Release Of The Week: News Of The World Soundtrack

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the new Tom Hanks film News of the World from composer James Newton Howard. The set will come pressed on two 180 gram vinyl discs and goes on sale this coming Wednesday at Noon EST.

Mondo News Of The Week Release Details

"Mondo, in collaboration with Back Lot Music , is proud to present a limited edition vinyl pressing of James Newton Howard's incredible score to Universal Pictures' powerful new film from acclaimed filmmaker Paul Greengrass, NEWS OF THE WORLD. The film is a moving exploration of our present through the lens of our past, and the music by eight-time Academy Award® nominee James Newton Howard (The Hunger Games; The Sixth Sense; Signs; The Fugitive) is innovative, emotional, and beautiful as it follows Captain Kidd's journey from regret to redemption. A haunted and healing sound of vintage Americana floods from your speakers as the tender strings and piano guide you over gorgeous landscapes.

In keeping with the aesthetic of the film, Mondo has produced a limited-run presentation for this incredible score, housing the two-disc set in a letterpressed sleeve, printed by Texan print shop The Press Room , emulating the style of 19th-century newsprint."

Again, this will go on sale tomorrow on the Mondo site at Noon EST. Many of their soundtracks and releases as of late have sold out, and this one looks pretty awesome, so I expect no different here. So, get there early and snag one.