Tron: Legacy Mondo Reissue Sold Out, Possible Second Pressing Coming

Tron fans were let down a bit today, as the Mondo reissue of Daft Punk's Tron: Legacy score went up for sale this afternoon. Sadly, even as a preorder, the vinyl soundtrack release sold out in just under 7 minutes. With a first pressing that sells on the aftermarket for $100's of dollars, there are already preorders listed for $100 or more of this release. With Mondo, things sell out fast, you have to be ready. Vinyl releases are not as hard as poster drops and such usually, but the combo of Tron and artist Matt Taylor was too much of a draw. Fear not however, as Mondo has to Twitter to comment, and teased that they are going to try and get a second pressing done next year.

Wow! We can't believe we sold out of our TRON: LEGACY re-issue already. If you missed out, we are going to do everything in our power to do a second pressing in 2021. Stay tuned for more details. — MondoNews (@MondoNews) September 30, 2020

Mondo Can Make All The Tron: Legacy Stuff They Want

"Mondo, in partnership with Walt Disney Records, is proud to present the 10th anniversary pressing of Daft Punk's incredible soundtrack to the film TRON: LEGACY. Composed by Daft Punk and arranged and orchestrated by Joseph Trapanese, the score for TRON: LEGACY took over two years to complete in a purpose-built studio created by Disney for the iconic duo. It features a stunning mix of electronics fused with a more traditional 85-piece orchestra.

Daft Punk managed to devise a score that's not only a living, breathing character within the film, but also one that works as a stand-alone record away from the visuals it soundtracked. It's hard to believe this was their first significant film project (apart from their animated film Interstella 555 in 2003), and the work they deliver here is nothing short of stunning.

Our edition of the modern classic is newly (and exclusively) remastered by James Plotkin and contains the entire score plus bonus tracks split across four sides. Featuring all-new artwork by Matt Taylor, housed in a spot-varnished die-cut O-Card, and pressed on 2x 180 gram colored vinyl."