Mortal Kombat Producer Confirms Sequel Will Begin Filming This Summer A producer of Warner Bros. Mortal Kombat film seemingly confirmed a report that the sequel will begin filming from June to August.

It's been a few years since the newest live-action adaptation of Mortal Kombat dropped in theaters and on HBO Max (or just Max now, I suppose), all due to the industry's desire to find an alternative to pandemic-related box office limitations.

Sure, the film didn't exactly become the biggest hit within its theatrical release window, all things considered (earning a worldwide total of $84 million on a budget of $55 million), but it did succeed for the streaming platform — and at the end of its first month on Max, the video-game inspired film had hit impressive numbers, having been streamed in more than 5.6 million U.S. households. Those are pretty decent numbers to establish a potential future, right?

Now, after some temporary silence on the Mortal Kombat 2 front, one of the film's key producers is reacting to a report that the sequel aims to begin filming in the summer. And here's a hint… It's looking good for franchise fans!

The Mortal Kombat Sequel will Film in the Summer of 2023

When responding to a report shared on Twitter that suggests the film will begin filming in Australia this June and wrap filming in September, Mortal Kombat producer Todd Garner coyly confirmed the rumor by sharing the claim and writing, "I was wondering why I had an apt in Australia…" which apparently all but confirms the project is underway and gearing up to go into production very soon. It is something its creative team has been rather confident about from the beginning of the project.

While little is known about who is involved and to what capacity, we do know that just last year, the film's writer Jeremy Slater intended to rope Johnny Cage into the battle (as suggested towards the end of Mortal Kombat). During an interview with ComicBook, Slater divulged his sequel potential by sharing, "Johnny Cage is one of my favorite characters, and I think there's definitely a promise with the way the first movie ends of seeing Cole being like, 'Okay, my next stop is to go recruit Johnny.' So I think if he wasn't included in the sequel at all, it would feel very strange. It's still a little bit up in the air how much he will be included; it's one of the things we're currently working on. But yeah, I love Johnny, and I would love to really do the definitive version, if possible, and really take everything that's fun about that character and bring that to live action."

If the film is already in place, what other characters from the Mortal Kombat universe should receive the opportunity to join the fight?