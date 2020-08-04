Watch The Trailer For Horror Film Murder In The Woods Right Here

The trailer for Danny Trejo starring film Murder in the Woods has debuted online. The horror film stars José Julián (A Better Life, Shameless), Jeanette Samano (ISA, Female Fight Squad), Chelsea Rendon (Vida, Bright), Catherine Toribio (Jane the Virgin), Jordan Diambrini (The Outfield) and Kade Wise (Empire), Soledad St. Hilaire (Beatriz at Dinner), Kurt Caceres (Better Call Saul, Dexter) and Rolando Molina (American Dad!, Next Friday). A group of friends heads out to a remote cabin to celebrate a birthday, and guess what? Bad things happen. You can see the trailer for Murder in the Woods down below.

Murder In The Woods Synopsis & Poster

"MURDER IN THE WOODS is centered on a group of college friends who plan a getaway to celebrate a birthday party at a desolate cabin in the woods. Against his grandmother's (Soledad St. Hilaire) demands, Jesse (José Julián), a loner-type, decides to go on a trip with his friends. He is immediately smitten with Fernanda (Jeanette Samano), a sweet girl from Chicago whom he hasn't seen in years. She is in town visiting her loudmouth cousin, Chelsea (Chelsea Rendon), who is ready to celebrate her birthday and plans to let loose with her boyfriend Gabe (Jordan Diambrini). Tagging along at the last second are Jule (Kade Wise), the class clown pothead, and the very out-of-his-league Celeste (Catherine Toribio). Soon after arriving to the mysterious cabin in the woods, the group of teens discover the dark secret it holds, which forces them to fight for their lives."

Nothing at all about this film looks like it has anything new to say, so the only thing to hope for is that the performances are enjoyable. Only one way to find out, and that is to watch Murder in the Woods when it sees digital release on September 18th.