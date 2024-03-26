Posted in: Documentary, Movies | Tagged: hellboy, mike mignola, Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters, nacelle

Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters Documentary Acquired By Nacelle

Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters has been picked up by Nacelle for release. The documentary takes a look at Mignola's career.

Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters is a documentary about the prolific artist and his most popular creation, Hellboy. Way back in 2021, we told you all about it. Today, it was announced that Nacelle has acquired the rights to release the film, according to Deadline. No release plans are available at this time. Significant people appearing on camera in the doc include Guillermo del Toro, Neil Gaiman, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Victor LaValle, Rebecca Sugar, Chris Roberson, Jorge Gutierrez, Adam Savage, Chris Prynoski, Steve Purcell, and Doug Jones. The original Kickstarter to make the film made over $500,000 and is one of the most successful film projects on the platform.

Mike Mignola/Hellboy Story Is An Interesting One

Hellboy has appeared in countless graphic novels and comic books, prose novels, and short story collections, acclaimed role-playing games and video games, three live-action films, and two animated features, and has inspired countless toys and collectibles. Now, award-winning Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is getting his turn in the spotlight in the all-new documentary MIKE MIGNOLA: DRAWING MONSTERS, which tells the definitive story of one of the most influential and important comic book creators of all time. This feature-length film includes never-before-seen interviews conducted with the legendary creator at his studio, drawing demonstrations, behind-the-scenes footage from comic book conventions, and interviews with some of the most influential people in entertainment.

"There are very few documentaries that permeate and stay with you for days, weeks, months after you finish it," added Nacelle Founder and CEO Brian Volk-Weiss. "This one sucked me right in and never let me go… I cannot wait for the world to see it!" Hopefully, they can figure out a release plan for this fast, as I am very interested in watching it. I was not a part of that original Kickstarter, and I have been kicking myself about it ever since.

