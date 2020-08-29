New Mulan Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Spotlights Reflection

Earlier today, Disney released a new music video and recording of the song Reflection from the original Mulan sung by the always legendary Christina Aguilera. The original version of the song was the song that kicked off her career and Aguilera has never shied away from that. At the D23 Expo last year, she took to the stage to perform the song live, and a decent portion of the marketing for Mulan has focused on an orchestral version of the song. We now have a behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on the song and Aguilera talking about how much it meant and still means to her.

The girl still has an insane set of pipes, and that high note in this new version is something else. There is no faster way to turn me into a blubbering mess than to play any version of this fantastic song, so I'm so glad they have released a new version of the new movie.

Summary: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Yoson An, Xana Tang, Jason Scott Lee, and Ron Yuan. It will stream to Disney+ as a PVOD purchase on September 4th.