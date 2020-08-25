New Poster and Behind-the-Scenes Featurette for Mulan

Disney is betting a decent portion of the farm on Mulan next month. The live-action remake of the Disney classic was a massive movie that cost $200 million to make and that's not including the significant amount of marketing that went into the movie before it got delayed back in March. Disney moved the movie to July and then August before deciding that trying a PVOD format on their Disney+ streaming platform was the way to go. This is a test and it's going to be a big one. While on the record Disney is saying that this is a one-off thing, if it works, we can't see any reason they wouldn't try again with their movies that don't always do well at the box office or using the PVOD format to shrink the theatrical window similar to the deal that AMC and Universal struck. They are promoting the remake for its release on Disney+ on September 4th and the official Disney Twitter account shared a pretty new poster.



Disney also shared a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Mulan with director Niki Caro talking about their search for the perfect young woman to bring Mulan to life and how they found star Liu Yifei.

Mulan actually had its premiere way back in March before the movie got delayed and the early reactions from the critics in the LA area that got to see the movie were very positive so it's going to be interesting to see if this gamble works for Disney.

Summary: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father

Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Yoson An, Xana Tang, Jason Scott Lee, and Ron Yuan. It will stream to Disney+ as a PVOD purchase on September 4th.