New Poster for The Suicide Squad Ahead of the Trailer Drop Tomorrow

In terms of a movie that we're looking forward to from Warner Bros. in 2021, The Suicide Squad is pretty high on the list. This is a movie that people have been insanely curious about since it was announced and sitting on the edges of their seats since we got a first look during the DC FanDome event back in August. Well, we are finally getting the first trailer tomorrow after a sweet week of a bunch of awesome DC-related news [Dame Helen Mirren is the villain in Shazam: Fury of the Gods; how awesome is that]. Director James Gunn took to Twitter to share a new poster for the movie ahead of the trailer, which is, according to Gunn, going to be a red band trailer which is awesome.

Everything that we've seen from this movie so far looks absolutely awesome, and the posters are promising a solid marketing campaign as well. How much footage we're actually going to be getting from this trailer remains to be seen since The Suicide Squad doesn't come out until August, but any look is a good look as far as I'm concerned.

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. It will be released on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.