New Poster For The Super Mario Bros. Movie Features Rainbow Road

We have a new poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and it will trigger many millennials and others because it features the infamous Rainbow Road. Rainbow Road was infamously long in Mario Kart and could kick your butt if you weren't paying attention. The poster also features something that always makes anyone in first place playing Mario Kart really nervous to see; the blue shell. If anyone thought this movie wouldn't lean into all aspects of the games, they aren't pulling any punches here.

No matter what, it's still a little weird that it took until 2023 for someone to make this film. While they are leaning in all of these aspects of the game that are just as nostalgic to an adult to a kid, there is no way for The Super Mario Bros. Movie not to feel a little late to the party. Maybe we needed to wait for everyone to get nerdy enough for the film not to compromise, but it's still baffling that we are on the first one of these and not the tenth.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures. It will be released on April 7, 2023.