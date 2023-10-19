Posted in: Amazon, MGM, Movies | Tagged: amazon studios, Emerald Fennell, mgm, saltburn

New Saltburn Trailer Teases That You're Never Going Home Again

We got a new trailer for Emerald Fennell's Saltburn today, and it teases that we won't ever go home again. It will be released in theaters next month.

Yesterday, we got a trippy new poster for Saltburn, and today, we were blessed with a new trailer. So far, it's been a bit hard to figure out what this film is about, and while this new trailer is still playing things pretty close to the chest, a lot more footage is shown, and there are some more hints about what we can expect the bare bones of this film to be. We know there will be much more beneath the surface because Emerald Fennell usually makes films with much more going on beneath the surface. It also looks like things will get buckwild and maybe a little pagan if the antlers are anything to go by in that final shot. Put this movie in front of my eyes.

All of the stuff we have heard about Saltburn has been pretty promising, but so far, it is all festival reactions, and we all know how those can go. Fennell tends to make films that you need time to think about, and there isn't a lot of time to do that during film festivals with their fast turnaround time, so we'll have to see how the critical community as a whole reacts to the film when it comes out next month. Then, it has the very hard task of competing against films like The Marvels, Wish, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Thanksgiving, Trolls Band Together, and more. November is a VERY busy time of the month, and this November is brutal; there will be casualties, and films like Saltburn tend to be the first to fall to massive family-friendly blockbusters.

Saltburn: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family's sprawling estate for a summer never to be forgotten.

Saltburn is written and directed by Emerald Fennell and stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan. It will be produced by Emerald Fennell, p.g.a; Margot Robbie, p.g.a; Josey McNamara, p.g.a, and will be released limited on November 17th, and on November 22nd, it will released wide.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!