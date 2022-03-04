New Turning Red Clip Introduces Our Plucky Heroine

The more footage we see from Turning Red the more it is a shame that we're not getting this movie in theaters. Pixar has really gotten the short end of the COVID stick when it comes to theatrical versus streaming releases. As of this month, it has been two years since a Pixar movie has seen a theatrical release. It makes sense on a business level considering the drastic change in popularity of Encanto in theaters and on streaming, but Pixar movies are gorgeous and I wish we could see them on the big screen. Turning Red drops on Disney+ in a week and our full thoughts on the movie will be up in a couple of days, the social embargo is down and the movie is really good.

#TurningRed is awesome. A movie that isn't just about parental love, but also about the friendships that keep you going through being 13 [which is terrible]. It doesn't shy away from anything which will take people by surprise. Great animation; shame it's not in theaters. pic.twitter.com/FoTCsPbEDp — K⁤­ａ​‌‌i​‍­ｔ​‍­l‍⁡y​⁠⁠n​‌‌ ​‍⁣Βоｏｔｈ⚘️♥️🥇🍫 (@katiesmovies) February 23, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Pixar has shared a new clip of our heroine, Meilin Lee, who introduces herself with all of the self-confidence that a thirteen-year-old who thinks they are a grownup can have. We also have a poster that is set up like a mock magazine cover that this writer may or may not have had versions of on her wall when she was Meilin's age. Maybe Pixar will do some sort of triple feature or something in theaters of Soul, Luca, and Turning Red so we can see them on the big screen someday.

Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short "Bao") and produced by Lindsey Collins "Turning Red releases on March 11, 2022.