Nicholas Hoult Talks Joining the Upcoming Nosferatu Reboot Renfield star Nicholas Hoult is opening up about his other vampire project Nosferatu, and why the film's director was the perfect choice.

We're used to getting a return to horror classics, with recent titles like Halloween, Scream, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and many more all proving to be timeless genre hits within the past few decades. However, there's also an uptick in revisiting films that are true classics from decades prior (like Legendary's untitled monster movie), including the influential vampire film Nosferatu — which is always toted as being a true horror staple. So with Nosferatu earning itself a new adaptation (that's already in production), we're finally getting a little taste of what's on the way courtesy of one of the film's reliable stars.

The Nosferatu Relaunch is Truly Robert Eggers's Passion Project

In a new interview discussing Renfield, Nicholas Hoult was asked about his attachment to the upcoming Nosferatu relaunch. The actor shared, "Yeah, in terms of reimagining that story, Robert Eggers, I think, is one of the most exceptional, brilliant directors we have at the moment, and his approach to storytelling, his approach to being authentic and true, and the way he designs shots and tells the story are just remarkable. So I'm very excited by what he's creating and his version of Nosferatu. I know it's a film that he's been wanting to make since he was eight years old. He did a play of it in school and directed that, and to see his vision come to life is really special."

When asked about the film's technical approach, similarities to the original, and unique style of filmmaking (compared to modern releases), Hoult cautiously revealed one helpful piece of information by sharing, "We're shooting on film, 35mm. The lenses you'd have to quiz them on. We are using some vintage lenses, but I don't know if they're era-specific." So I suppose we'll just have to wait and see how the ambitious new version of Nosferatu will pan out when it's released in the future.

All things considered, what do you want from a modern Nosferatu remake from Focus Pictures?