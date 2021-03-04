Nick Frost Turned Down Star Wars Because Of The Pay – No Pugwash Movie

Simon Pegg has talked about how his friendship with Nick Frost, which led to them living together, create the TV show Spaced, and movies such as Shaun Of The Dead, Paul, Hot Fuzz, The World's End and more, began when Nick Frost did an impersonation of the small Star Wars droid that whizzed across the floor.

Simon Pegg has moved across legendary sci-fi franchises since, including Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Land of The Dead, Mission Impossible and more. But Nick Frost… didn't as much (though he played an excellent Father Christmas in Doctor Who).

Talking to the podcast Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did, from Los Angeles where he is filming, Nick Frost has revealed he turned down a role in Star Wars because it didn't pay enough. "I got offered a part in Star Wars. It was only a little bit but I was like, it's really small, the pay's rubbish… I've got a family – I don't do this for free. I mean I like Star Wars, I like watching it. I don't want to watch it and think 'look at your ugly mug'… There's a part of me that thinks 'you could have been in Star Wars'… But fu-k it. I tend to not look backwards at all, so that doesn't really affect me as an option I took because I don't look backwards, I trudge forwards into the gunfire."

Nick Frost said he had become "really picky" about his roles, adding: "I think as I've gotten older I've been drawn to slightly more broken, tragic characters – but that's just ageing I think." Simon Pegg did play a small part in The Force Awakens as Unkar Plutt, hidden behind a rubber suit, CGI, and voice-altering software.

Frost also reminisced about making Spaced and Shaun of the Dead, the pressures of performing, and revealed that the Captain Pugwash film he's been attached to for years, will never get made.

"Forget it, it will never be made, I was excited as anyone there was a chance for a Pugwash film, it looked great the script was good, they were going to build a ship, it just went away, every now and we've got the money, we're financed, but it's not, they put your name on it to get financed, also that's a bummer too, it gets to the point when you think I can't even finance a fu-king Pugwash film, the money was coming from the far east, being a producer now, you can look at something like Pugwash and think you're going to spend 80 million on a film for a character that no one really knows about in china? Realistically it's not going to be made which is a shame because it looked beautiful."

