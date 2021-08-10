Nicolas Cage's Prisoners Of Ghostland Teaser Ahead Of Trailer Release

Nicolas Cage has a new film called Prisoners of the Ghostland out September 17th in theaters and VOD, and this afternoon a teaser was released ahead of a full trailer tomorrow. The film is the English language directorial debut for Sion Sono and also stars Bill Moseley and Sofia Boutella. As for what the RLJE Films release is about, Cage plays a "ruthless" bank robber sprung from jail by an even more ruthless wealthy man to rescue his kidnapped daughter. You can see the teaser below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND (2021) Teaser, Nicolas Cage (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_vfdqG6GAw)

Nicolas Cage Is A Lot Of Things, To A Lot Of People At This Point

"In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman—and his own path to redemption."

I love this era of Nicolas Cage. If nothing else, we got Mandy out of it, and that is an amazing film. This one actually looks like it could be one of the better Cage films, but that probably has everything to do with Sono. If you haven't checked out Suicide Club, his Japanese horror film from 2001 is worth seeking out, though be warned: he pulls no punches on the subject matter. This is going to be a gory hell ride, and I think I am here for it. We shall see when the full trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland drops tomorrow afternoon. We will bring you that when it debuts tomorrow.