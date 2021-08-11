Night Of The Animated Dead Trailer Is Here, Out This Fall

Night of the Living Dead fans have a cool project to look out for this fall. An animated version of the George A. Romero classic titled Night of the Animated Dead will be released this fall from WB Home Entertainment. The film is directed by Jason Axinn, who directed the 2019 animated horror feature To Your Last Death. It is produced by Michael J Luisi, Ralph E. Portillo, Robert Feldman, and Kevin Kasha. Executive producers are Richard Potter, Thomas DeFeo, and Jamie Elliott. The voice cast will include Josh Duhamel as Harry Cooper, Dulé Hill as Ben, Katharine Isabelle as Barbara, James Roday Rodriguez as Tom, Katee Sackhoff as Judy, Will Sasso as Sheriff McClelland, Jimmi Simpson as Johnny, and Nancy Travis as Helen Cooper. The film releases September 21st on digital and October 5th on Blu-ray. You can see the trailer for Night of the Animated Dead below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Night of the Animated Dead: Exclusive Official Trailer (2021) Josh Duhamel, Katee Sackhoff (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ST31UGwzc4o)

Can't Wait For Night Of The Animated Dead

This is a fantastic idea. Why it took so long for anyone to do this, I have no idea. But this should be one of the most anticipated releases of the fall for sure. That voice cast is great, lots of talent there that has a bunch of voice work under their belts, and if you haven't seen To Your Last Death, you should; it was good. My only complaint right now is that it looks like it will not release in theaters. The plan seems to be to put this out Blu-ray, DVD, and digitally only. Hopefully, we can get like a one-night-only release or something; I want to see this version of Night of the Living Dead on the biggest screen possible.

The film releases September 21st on digital and October 5th on Blu-ray.