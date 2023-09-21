Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, hulu, no one will save you

No One Will Save You Has Almost No Dialogue

Writer and director Brian Duffield has revealed that No One Will Save You has almost no dialogue, and he wasn't going to contrive a reason for Brynn to talk.

When it comes to movies that really only have one character, there is the question of dialogue. Will this person be talking to themselves like an internal monologue or even out loud? Are they going to be talking on the phone or some other form of communication where there is another voice, but we don't see a face? A film like the latter would be Buried, starring Ryan Reynolds, who plays a man buried alive with a phone, trying to get someone to find him before the air runs out. No One Will Save You is a film where we only have one person, Brynn, played by Kaitlyn Dever, terrorized by the aliens trying to invade her home. Brynn, however, has isolated herself by design, and thus, she is alone. If you've ever lived alone for a long time, you know that you either stop talking, or you start talking to everything, and according to writer and director Brian Duffield, Brynn falls into the latter category. As he explained to Entertainment Weekly, he was writing a scene when he realized Brynn hadn't said a word.

"I knew there was a scene where Kaitlyn was going to try to get help at a police station," he recalls. "I wrote that scene and subsequent scenes of Brynn having a breakdown because no one would help her. Then I realized I don't think she's talked in this movie yet. And sure enough, she had not."

Duffield has already praised Dever for her ability to act through action in No One Will Save You, and that becomes even more important now that we know she doesn't really speak. The character has a voice, but it'll be defined through facial movements, eyes, and movements; everything physical about her becomes the dialogue. Duffield continued to explain that there wasn't any reason for Brynn to talk, so he didn't try to contrive one.

"It was a character thing where this person really wants a community and doesn't think she's deserving of one. It felt like that device just amplified her character," he continues. "Most of the movie, there's not really a good reason for her to talk because she's trying so hard to not make a sound. She's not going to say, 'It's an alien in my house!' Also, when you have Kaitlyn Dever, she doesn't need to say anything. She can monologue with her eyes in a really impressive way."

When you think of working within the studio system for a film like No One Will Save You, you would think that "there is virtually no dialogue in this movie" would come up at least a few times when talking to people. It turns out that wasn't the case at all, and no one ever really questioned it, with Duffield explaining it as, "We talked endlessly about many, many things on the movie, but that was always one where everyone was kind of like, 'Yeah, it's fun!'" So, no one cared that there was no dialogue in this movie, and the thought that the lack of dialogue would make people not pay attention or not understand what was going on just never came up. Maybe there is some hope in the studio system after all.

No One Will Save You: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From 20th Century Studios, No One Will Save You is a captivating sci-fi psychological thriller introducing Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who's been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she's awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past. Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film features music by composer Joseph Trapanese. Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum, and Duffield produce, and Dever and Joshua Throne executive produce. No One Will Save You begins streaming on September 22, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

