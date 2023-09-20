Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, hulu, no one will save you

No One Will Save You: Showing A Lot of Character Through Action

No One Will Save You director Brian Duffield talks about how star Kaitlyn Dever would "show character through action" for this intense role.

No One Will Save You is another one of those Hulu streaming releases sneaking up on us with a super interesting concept. It's also a film that isn't going to be easy for the cast because the cast only consists of Kaitlyn Dever versus the alien that is trying to break into her home. Carrying a movie by yourself is something that Oscar winners have a hard time doing, but director Brian Duffield knew that he was putting all of this on Dever when she took on this role. Just because Dever is the only one there doesn't mean that Duffield was trying to hide her in any way during the filming process. As he explained to ComicBook.com, his priority was "to never lose sight of Kaitlyn Dever," no matter what else was going on.

"I mean, really, it's so funny how not how easy that can be, but it's like when you have so many stunts and gizmos and CG and all these different things," he continued. "I remember, I think, Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings, it was like 'every third shot in the battle scene had to have one of our leads of the movie.' And I remembered that. And then making this movie, it was like, 'Oh if we're away from Kaitlyn for two shots, you get bored,' and you're just kind of like, 'I don't care. I don't know what this is.' And it could be the coolest shit you've ever seen. But it was like, 'If I don't understand her thinking and feeling. It's all meaningless.' And so that was really the most important. Everything kind of is in service of Brynn in the movie. It's such a hyper-specific point of view. I think it's when she's asleep is kind of the only time we were really away from her point of view. And we even cut that down a little bit. We were like, 'People want to get back to Dever.'"

If you've watched the trailer for No One Will Save You, you'll see that it isn't just from an acting point of view that Dever is being put through the wringer but on a physical level, too. Aliens are trying to break into her home, and she is not going down without a fight. Duffield expressed how excited he was to see her take on a role like this, showing a lot of character through action and her movements.

"She knew what she was signing up for, and I was so excited. I don't think she'd ever done a thing where she was getting pulled on wires and running, and I told her beforehand, 'It's going to be a lot of Tom-Cruising.' And she was like, 'Oh, I run.' And then a couple days in, she was like, 'I'm tired. I've run a lot,' but was also, 'I've run a lot!'" Duffield imitated in a proud voice. "I think she was really into it. It was really, really fun for her to get to go do something that was so physical and intense and, as an actor, get to use her whole body to create a character. Not that that's not what you do in every role, but this was so – she shows a lot of character through action, and I think she had a lot of fun with that. And so I'm sure she was cursing my name under her breath, but at the same time, I think she really enjoyed it. I think there was a lot of fun just getting to do all those things that you never, I mean, same with a filmmaker. I hadn't gotten to do a lot of those things, and I was like, 'Toys!' That's great."

The kind of subtle things that come from movement and body language are what filmmakers love to see when it comes to demanding roles from their stars. No One Will Save You looks like it was pretty demanding for Dever in every aspect, and it's going to be really interesting to see if she can carry a film like this on her own and if the extremely promising concept ends up living up to the hype.

No One Will Save You: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From 20th Century Studios, No One Will Save You is a captivating sci-fi psychological thriller introducing Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who's been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she's awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past. Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film features music by composer Joseph Trapanese. Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum, and Duffield produce, and Dever and Joshua Throne executive produce. No One Will Save You begins streaming on September 22, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

