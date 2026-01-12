Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: julia roberts, ocean's 14

Ocean's 14: Julia Roberts Confirms "We Wouldn't Do If It's Not Good"

Julia Roberts has praised the script for Ocean's 14 and confirms what most of us already knew, "we wouldn't do it if it's not good."

Article Summary Julia Roberts confirms she and the cast are on board for Ocean's 14 thanks to a strong script.

George Clooney recently teased a plot focused on the crew tackling heists as they age.

A prequel directed by Lee Isaac Chung starring Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper is also in the works.

The timeline of Ocean's 14 in relation to Ocean's Eight remains unclear, with ties to past films hinted.

After stalling for many years for many (good) reasons, it sounds like everything for Ocean's 14 has finally come together in a way that all of the returning cast and crew are happy with what they are signing up for. One of the problems with packing your cast full of A-listers is that they are a little harder to get them to return. They aren't going to show up for a subpar script, or in the case of the Ocean's series get them to show up for a subpar script twice, So it's not surprising that it has taken this long for this movie to come to fruition, but it sounds like the ink is dry on the contracts, and the financing has been secured. George Clooney teased the plot very recently, and in an interview with Variety, Julia Roberts praised the script and confirmed what we already knew: they wouldn't be showing up if it wasn't good.

"Yes, I have seen a script," Roberts said. "And I was kind of surprised, because I was like, 'Oh, what is the story going to be?' And it's good. I mean, we wouldn't do it if it's not good."

At the time of writing, Clooney has confirmed that the plot of Ocean's 14 will depict how the crew approaches heisting as they age, and the last update we received about the prequel film was in October 2025. Lee Isaac Chung will direct the prequel film and will star Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper. The time period for that film is supposedly set in 1960s Europe. As for the next Ocean's Fourteen film, it's unclear where it falls in relation to Ocean's Eight, given that Clooney's Danny Ocean is supposedly dead. However, even his sister in that film seems doubtful that he's actually dead, so handwaving that detail away wouldn't be difficult. It would be nice if they acknowledged Ocean's Eight, which was a great film in its own right, and got the short end of the stick because girls have cooties — at least judging by the male audience reactions, that's the conclusion you could draw.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!