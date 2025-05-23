Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: how to train your dragon

How to Train Your Dragon: New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released

Universal and Dreamworks released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for How to Train Your Dragon, which spotlights bringing this world to live-action.

Article Summary Universal and DreamWorks debut a behind-the-scenes featurette for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon.

The featurette spotlights original director Dean DeBlois returning to helm the live-action adaptation.

The film aims to balance honoring the animated classic while introducing fresh elements for fans old and new.

Positive early impressions suggest the movie captures the emotional magic of the original franchise.

With Lilo & Stitch coming out this weekend, one of the major criticisms people have of it seems to be the big things they either changed or left out, which leaves Universal and How to Train Your Dragon as the last live-action remakes up to bat. As we've said a bunch of times, there is a fine line to walk between making a shot-for-shot remake and adding something new. What this film has that no other remake has is the original director stepping up to the plate yet again. Lilo & Stitch brought back Chris Sanders to voice Stitch, but he didn't direct that film; Dean DeBlois was the director for all three animated films. It seems like such an obvious advantage that is also going to be virtually impossible for a lot of other properties to replicate. Universal has released another behind-the-scenes featurette, and we see the cast and crew talking about bringing the film to live-action and, for DeBlois and Gerard Butler, being on the journey of seeing this little animated film turn into the massive cultural touchstone that it is today.

While the review embargo is still up, and they did make sure we knew there were still a few tweaks here and there that needed to be made, I'm happy to report that How to Train Your Dragon is good. As someone very nervous about this and a massive fan of the original film, I walked away very pleased and just as in my feels as I was when I saw the first film for the first time.

#HowToTrainYourDragon was everything I wanted as someone utterly obsessed with original. Once you settle in, you're back in Berk. The dragons look fantastic and that first flight is the thing of dreams. I'm thrilled this worked so well. #CinemaCon #CinemaCon2025 #HTTYD pic.twitter.com/frNTJ2QUvn — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) April 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

How to Train Your Dragon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny. How To Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!