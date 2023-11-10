Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Netflix | Tagged: dreamworks, geeked week, netflix, orion and the dark, trailer

Orion and the Dark: First Poster & Trailer Spotlight Conquering Fears

It's time to get help overcoming one of humanity's most primal fears, the dark, in the new trailer for Dreamworks and Netflix's Orion and the Dark.

In a year that has been bursting with excellent animated films from nearly every studio, Dreamworks really walked away with the short end of the stick in 2023. Ruby Gilman, Teenage Kraken came out at the wrong time and wasn't good enough to contend with all of the competition at the box office last summer. However, we are getting a new film from Dreamworks this February based on a book of the same name. Orion and the Dark is all about conquering one of the most primal fears we humans have: being afraid of the dark. And in Orion's case, he gets the physical manifestation of the Dark to come and try to get him over said fear. We got a new image the other day for Geeked Week, and now we have a poster, release date, and trailer.

Orion and the Dark: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid – shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, and even falling off of a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he's the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark. So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grows closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown – to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living.

Orion and the Dark is directed by Sean Charmatz and is based on the book of the same name by Emma Yarlett. It features the voices of Jacob Tremblay as "Orion" and Paul Walter Hauser as "Dark" and is from Dreamworks Animation. It will stream to Netflix on February 2, 2024.

