New Image From Dreamworks New Netflix Film Orion and the Dark

Netflix has released a new image of Dreamworks new film for the streaming service, Orion and the Dark, based on a book of the same name.

Article Summary Netflix releases a new image from Dreamwork's film, Orion and the Dark, a potential early 2024 release.

The character Dark's design stands out for its simplicity and recognizability.

The film, based on a book with the same title, could be another animation winner from Netflix.

Orion and the Dark, directed by Sean Charmatz, features voice-over talents from Jacob Tremblay and Paul Walter Hauser.

Animated films from Netflix seem like they either make a massive impact, and we're going to be talking about them for the rest of the year, or they come and go with virtually no impact at all. In a year that has had some great animation for nearly every end of the industry, Dreamworks is the one that got the short end of the stick, with Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken just sinking like a rock at the box office. It's a shame because when Dreamworks is on, they make excellent films, and maybe this one, which appears like it could be an early 2024 debut, that is dropping on Netflix might be a good one. We first got a look at Orion and the Dark back in June when we got the primary cast and the summary of the film, but for Geeked Week, we got a new image that really shows off just what Dark looks like.

The thing about Dark's design that is ingenious is that it's simple but distinctive. That is the sort of thing a kid could draw on their own if they wanted to have their own adventures with their own version of Dark. This movie is based on a book of the same name, so fingers crossed we get another animation winner from Netflix with Orion and the Dark.

Orion and the Dark: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid – shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, and even falling off of a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he's the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark. So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grows closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown – to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living.

Orion and the Dark is directed by Sean Charmatz and is based on the book of the same name by Emma Yarlett. It features the voices of Jacob Tremblay as "Orion" and Paul Walter Hauser as "Dark" and is from Dreamworks Animation. It will stream to Netflix sometime in 2024.

