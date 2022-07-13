Orphan: First Kill Trailer Promises Chills On Paramount+ In August

Orphan: First Kill, the sequel to the 2009 horror hit, dropped its official trailer this morning. Starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Rossif Sutherland, and Julia Stiles, the film is directed by William Brent Bell from a script by David Coggeshall. The film is a prequel to the original, with us following Esther to America, where she impersonates a wealthy American family's daughter. You can see the Orpah: First Kill trailer, and the official poster for the film, down below.

Orphan: First Kill Synopsis

"Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous "child" at any cost. Featuring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Rossif Sutherland, Julia Stiles." The original was such a cool premise; I always knew that there was more ground to cover with it. I am surprised that it has taken so long to get back to it, especially since that first film was successful.

I am telling you, there is something about creepy kids that is just so unnerving; it is the one sub-genre of horror that I cannot sit and watch. I squirm and dig my fingers into the armrest whenever something like that is on screen, so before I even go into the theater, a film like Orphan has already got me. Hopefully, this prequel can achieve what the first one did.

In an interview with Collider, Stiles talked about a twist in this prequel to rival the original, which will be hard to top: "I do not watch horror movies, and when I was sent the script for it, I was like, 'I don't know. I'm not into that genre.' And I was also really worried about going back to work after COVID. And the script was so dang good, I couldn't put it down, and I was so surprised by the twist that I'm not gonna give away that I think you'll like it."

Orphan: First Kill will release in select theaters and on Paramount+ on August 19th.