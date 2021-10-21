Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Relationship Getting The Film Treatment

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne have had a pretty unique relationship over the last few decades, and now Polygon Entertainment will turn their relationship into a feature film. It will also double as an Ozzy biopic and will include music from Black Sabbath and the iconic singer's solo career. "Our relationship at times was often wild, insane, and dangerous, but it was our undying love that kept us together," said Sharon Osbourne. "We're thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen." Sharon and her kids Jack and Aimée will produce for Osbourne Productions. Lee Hall will pen the script. Variety had the news.

Who Will Play Ozzy Osbourne?? Who Will Play Sharon??

"The untitled project comes from Polygram Entertainment and will follow a biopic format centering on their decades-long bond — one that exploded to the heights of pop culture with the flagship MTV reality series "The Osbournes." Those are some big shoes to fill and will be pretty tough to cast if we are honest. Not only are they both big personalities, but they both also have very distinct mannerisms. How do you find another person who can sing like Ozzy Osbourne? I do like the idea of this film though, the two have led incredibly interesting lives together, that's for sure.

As a fan, I do hope they give proper time to Black Sabbath as well. The chances are that they will not, though. Hopefully, since the family should have pretty full control over the film, they do not gloss over anything either. While most will remember the funny MTV show, Ozzy Osbourne put Sharon through the wringer in the '70s and '80s with his drug use and antics. Best to properly depict that, I would think. More info on this one as we find it.