Insidious Star Talks Fifth Entry and Confirms Spring Filming

The Insidious franchise has had highs and lows, becoming a crucial piece of the Blumhouse success in addition to the resurgence of popularity in supernatural/spiritual horror. Over four films so far, there have been plenty of scares and hauntings to partake in, with so much anticipation for the next chapter that fans are even making mock-trailers to drum up interest for the eventual franchise return.

The upcoming film has been said to take things back to the original, with a large connection to the family that started it all – and its occasionally possessed patriarch played by Patrick Wilson. Wilson will not only star in the return to Insidious but will also mark his major directorial debut. Because of its importance in his career and being a horror genre staple, Wilson feels like the perfect choice to pass the baton to, with firsthand exposure to the world of Insidious that actively played a role in his pursuit of the film.

In an interview with Screen Rant, while promoting the big-budget film Moonfall, the actor was asked about the directorial debut to which we divulged, "It's something that I'm super passionate about, and there hasn't been a day since they pitched me the idea that I haven't been all in. It's been a lot of work by Scott Teems, the writer, and me." He also adds, "And Leigh Whannell has helped out obviously a ton, and of course, Blumhouse is a great partner. I've done a bunch of stuff with them, so I couldn't be happier to have my first experience with a very helpful and comfortable group of people that, for some reason, trust me. So, we'll see."

After a decent amount of skipping around the Insidious timeline, it'll be nice to go back to the original with a look at present-day horrors. Are you excited about the upcoming return to Insidious for chapter five?