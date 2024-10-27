Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Gladiator, gladiator ii, Paramount Pictures

Paul Mescal Discusses the Toughest Sequences in Gladiator II

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal reveals behind-the-scenes details about the grueling fight sequences of the film's action-packed Colosseum.

We all know that the next installment of Ridley Scott's Gladiator (Gladiator II) is going to be action-packed, given its premise and brutal first entry — but ahead of its release, one of the stars of the film is offering insight into the film's biggest (and most grueling) sequences. Which, of course, involves long shooting days and the unavoidable Colosseum showdowns. Here's what Gladiator II's Paul Mescal revealed about the film's taxing combat.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mescal admits, "We shot that [Colosseum sequence] for about two or three days, but the heat was just… My Irish blood does not function with Ridley's shooting schedule, which is like sunup to sundown, the hottest parts of the day. It was brutal, the fight." The actor then goes on to add, "I grew up playing sports, so I would consider myself pretty robust and happy to throw myself around, but it was just the [arena] itself became like a radiator. I was borderline throwing up, irritable, just hardcore. Between takes I was firing ice straight down my back."

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people. Gladiator II is helmed by Scott and stars Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Nielsen, and Denzel Washington.

The Paramount Pictures film will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024.

