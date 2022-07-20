EXCLUSIVE: Check Out A Clip From New Doc Pennywise: The Story Of IT

Pennywise: The Story of IT is a new documentary releasing next week, looking at the making of the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King's masterpiece IT, which starred Tim Curry of course, in one of the most iconic horror performances of all-time. The new doc features tons of interviews with the cast of that film, including Richard Thomas, Seth Green, Tim Curry, director Tommy Lee Wallace, and special effects makeup artist Bart Mixon. The film will also talk about the stigma of clowns, like in our exclusive clip below.

Pennywise, The Horror Icon.

"The central figure of one of Stephen King's most terrifying novels, IT, the character Pennywise burned itself into the country's collective subconscious. Even thirty years after its release, the notorious villain and the popular two-part miniseries, which has gone on to achieve cult status, live on in the minds of horror fans. The film looks at what went into creating the nightmarish films, including casting, production, and practical effects. From Tim Curry to Richard Thomas and even Seth Green, the franchise's exceptional band of actors brought the chilling story to life across dual generations. Featuring interviews and never-before-seen footage, the documentary captures not only the spark the IT saga created when it was released but also the lasting impact it has had on horror and on film in general. "

I cannot wait to check this out, especially all of the new behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews with Curry. I know many think that the 2017 and 2019 versions of IT are fantastic, but man, this series was a full-on event when it first aired. Tim Curry has been one of the faces of terror in my nightmares for as long as I can remember because of IT as well. Pennywise: The Story of IT will release on VOD platforms and streaming service Screambox next week on July 26th.