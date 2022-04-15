Perlman, Larter, Ineson in Neo-Western Thriller The Last Victim

In The Last Victim, a group of modern-day outlaws is pursued by a sheriff (Ron Perlman) after committing heinous crimes in a small town in the American Southwest. An innocent professor (Ali Larter) and her husband become caught up in the crossfire between the law and a local gang with a ruthless leader (Ralph Ineson). Described as a neo-western thriller, The Last Victim will be debuting in theaters and on digital/VOD May 13, 2022.

Sheriff Herman Hickey and his deputy lead the investigation into a group of murderous criminals as they attempt to dispose of the evidence of their terrible crimes. Meanwhile, on a cross-country trip, Susan, an anthropologist, and her husband Richard discover this crew of outlaws, who are just about to dispose of the bodies of their previous victims.

The Last Victim stars Ali Larter (Final Destination, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy television series, Nightmare Alley), and Ralph Ineson (The Northman, The Green Knight). The film is directed by Naveen A. Chathapuram, his directorial debut, with a screenplay by Ashley James Louis from a story by Chathapuram and Doc Justin. The Last Victim is being distributed by Decal, a distribution company owned by Neon and Bleeker Street. The film premiered at the Oldenburg Film Festival in September 2021.

Produced by: Todd Berger, Nicholas Burnett, Naveen A. Chathapuram, Luke Daniels, Charles Leslie, Graem Luis, Shaun Sanghani