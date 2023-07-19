Posted in: Movies, Shudder, Trailer | Tagged: Alicia Silverstone, Perpetrator, shudder

Perpetrator Trailer Stars Alicia Silverstone, On Shudder September 1st

Shudder will debut an original film from writer/director Jennifer Reeder, Perpetrator on the service September 1st.

Perpetrator is a Fall-releasing horror film that had its debut at the Berlin Film Festival and is coming to Shudder on September 1st. It stars Alicia Silverstone, Kiah McKirnan (Mare of Easttown), Christopher Lowell (My Best Friend's Exorcism, Promising Young Woman), Melanie Liburd (The Idol), Ireon Roach (2021's Candyman), Casimere Jollette (Tiny Pretty Things), Ilirida Memedovski (The Book of Birdie), Sasha Kuznetsov, and Greta Stolte. It is the newest film from writer/director Jennifer Reeder. Smart of Shudder to pick this one up when they did. You can see the trailer for the film own below.

Perpetrator Synopsis

"Jonny Baptiste (Kiah McKirnan) is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie (Alicia Silverstone). On her 18th birthday, she experiences a radical metamorphosis: a family spell that redefines her called Forevering. When several teen girls go missing at her new school, a mythically feral Jonny goes after the Perpetrator. Gregory Chambet produced the horror-noir for WTFilms and Derek Bishé for Divide/Conquer. Trevor Groth and Sarah Hong executive produced for 30West (Triangle of Sadness), along with Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer, Dimitri Stephanides for WTFilms as well as Emily Gotto for Shudder." Below is the poster for the film, described as a coming-of-age feminist horror-noir feature, according to our friends at Bloody Disgusting, where we first saw the Shudder news.

Totally digging the vibe of that poster and the trailer as well. I am so ready for a fall of excellent Shudder releases to get me ready for Halloween, and the horror streamer has become my go-to for all things spooky during the season. Reeder was impressed with Night's End and the segment of VHS 94, so there is little doubt that this film would be anything other than great. Good to see Silverstone here as well, flexing those horror muscles.

