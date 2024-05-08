Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: a quiet place, A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One Teases A New Trailer With Only Sound

A new trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One will be released tomorrow, but Paramount is teasing the trailer with an audio-only video.

Paramount teases 'A Quiet Place: Day One' with an innovative audio-only video ahead of the new trailer.

Explore the origins of the alien invasion in the prequel with new characters and intensified stakes.

Audience anticipation builds as the film justifies its own existence with fresh perspectives.

'A Quiet Place: Day One' poised to answer the daunting question: do we need to revisit the chaos?

As we head into May with all of its releases, we also have to look to June and the many significant releases we will see during that month as well. While some things should be pretty sure things, like Inside Out 2, there are also films with massive question marks hanging over them as well. One of those movies is A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel to the previous two films that explores the immediate aftermath of the alien invasion that would eventually lead to the near destruction of the human race. However, we have seen bits and pieces of the beginning in the previous two films via flashbacks. Do we need to see it again with new characters in a bigger, louder setting? And are audiences interested in seeing the early days again with characters we have just met? Some movies have to "justify" a reason to exist on some level, and this does feel like one that might have to work a little harder to convince people that it would be worth checking out. We haven't learned much about the film, with no production notes to be found and just an official trailer and big game spot to go off of. However, Paramount is looking to release a new trailer tomorrow, and they are teasing the film in the best way you can tease a movie in this universe: a teaser featuring only sound.

A Quiet Place: Day One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the day the world went quiet.

A Quiet Place: Day One, directed by Michael Sarnoski, stars Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou. It is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, p.g.a., Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski, and executive produced by Allyson Seeger and Vicki Dee Rock. A Quiet Place: Day One will be released on June 28, 2024.

