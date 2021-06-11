Pokémon: The First Movie Production Cel Up For Auction At Heritage

Back in 1998, during the early days of the Pokémon media craze, a film came out that solidified this obsession for -then-children everywhere. Pokémon: The First Movie showed viewers some of the coolest cinematic moments in the history of the franchise and paved the way for countless movies thereafter while arguably cementing the brand's place in the world of games collectibles and trading cards. Speaking of these things, Heritage Auctions, an auction house in Dallas, Texas that deals in exactly these things, has put a rare production cel from Pokémon: The First Movie onto the auction block! Prospective bidders have until 10:50 AM Central Time, or 11:50 AM Eastern Time, on Saturday, June 26th to bid on this iconic and colorful piece of Pokémon history.

From the auction page on Heritage Auction's website:

Presented is a spectacular hand-painted original production cel featuring Ash and his team of adorable pocket monsters from the hit feature film Pokémon: The First Movie. Featuring a great image with Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and the ever-iconic Pikachu front and center, this rare piece is a must-have for fans of the global phenomenon that is Pokémon. The success of this franchise can still be felt today, decades after it hit in the mid-90s, and the series significantly paved the way for booming interest in anime with Western audiences. Action-packed and charming, this cel is presented on a hand-painted Master background, rendered in gouache on background board. […] If all this wasn't enough, this lot includes a holographic foil Ancient Mew promo Pokemon card released in the year 2000. […] The condition overall is Very Good.

Are you excited about this auction item? You can bid on this production cel from one of the most iconic pieces of Pokémon media out there by clicking here to go to Heritage Auction's auction page for it. Again, you have until 10:50 AM Central Time or 11:50 AM Eastern Time on Saturday, June 26th, to bid on it. Good luck! In the meantime, did you watch Pokémon: The First Movie when you were a kid, or catch the Netflix remake that released last year? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!