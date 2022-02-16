Polite Society: We are Lady Parts Creator Directs Action Comedy

We are Lady Parts was one of the best new TV shows of 2021. Briter-director Nida Manzoor is one of the most original new voices in British comedy. The Channel 4 sitcom is one of the most original TV shows of last year, following the exploits of a female Muslim punk rock band as they try to get gigs and recognition in a world that dismisses them at best and subjects them to racist stereotypes at worst. The show goes a long way to knock down stereotypes of Muslim women, especially British Muslim women. They're not submissive, hijab-wearing domestic slaves. They can rock, and they can rage, and they can be hysterically funny while they're at it.

Now Manzoor has wrapped production in London on her debut feature, Polite Society. The action-comedy follows a bolshy school girl and martial artist-in-training who dreams of becoming a world-renowned stunt woman. When she witnesses her big sister give up on her dreams and drop out of art school to get engaged, her world is shaken. She believes she must save her sister from the shackles of marriage by pulling off a wedding heist because a heist is totally the type of thing to do under these circumstances.

The film is an action-comedy starring Priya Kansara (Bridgerton), Ritu Arya (Red Notice), Shobu Kapoor (We Are Lady Parts), Ella Bruccoleri (Call The Midwife), Seraphina Beh (Top Boy), Shona Babayemi, Nimra Bucha (Ms. Marvel), Jeff Mirza (We Are Lady Parts), and Akshay Khanna (BBC Three's Chloe).

Polite Society is produced by Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner and Parkville Pictures' Olivier Kaempfer. John Pocock is executive producer.

Focus Features will distribute the film domestically, and Universal Pictures will distribute internationally. Joe Toto and Julia Iglesias oversaw the project for Focus Features.

Manzoor is on the list of original female voices in film and television that have emerged in recent years alongside the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, I May Destroy You). If you haven't seen We are Lady Parts, you should. It is currently streaming in the US on Peacock.