Poltergeist Will Haunt Your Collection In 4K This September

Poltergeist, one of the all-time great horror films, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, which is insane. Warner Bros Home Video is finally giving us what we have always wanted and is releasing the film on 4K Blu-ray. This includes a brand new 4K restoration of the film, though nothing new in the way of special features looks like it was produced for this release. No matter, we just need Tobe Hooper's classic in all its 4k glory to be happy with this one. Below is a trailer for the 4K release, as well as the cover and full features list.

Poltergeist 4K Blu-ray Release Details

"A typical family in a quiet suburb of a normal California faces a frightening ordeal when its home is invaded by a Poltergeist. Late one night, 10-year-old Carol Anne Freeling (Heather O'Rourke) hears a voice coming from inside the television set … At first, the spirits that invade the Freeling's home seem like playful children. But then they turn angry. And when Carol Anne is pulled from this world into another, Steve and Diane Freeling (Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams–In the Land of Women) turn to an exorcist (Zelda Rubinstein) in this horror classic from director Tobe Hooper (Texas Chainsaw Massacre films) and producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg.​"

Here is the list of special features and specs for the disc:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO 5.1 AND 2.0 TRACKS

They Are Here: The Real World of Poltergeists documentary

The Making of Poltergeist

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

Honestly, this is one of my favorite films, and to see it get the 4K treatment is a dream come true. This just became my most anticipated disc release of the year. Don't let me down, WB.