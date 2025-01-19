Posted in: Movies | Tagged: film, horror, Poohniverse, Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Poohniverse Francise Producer on the Timeline of the Crossover Film

A key producer of the Poohniverse franchise is offering an update on the status of the crossover event, Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

The Poohniverse, also known as the Twisted Childhood Universe (TCU), is a British horror film franchise created by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and produced by Jagged Edge Productions designed to darkly reimagine beloved children's characters as murderous villains. The first film, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, was released in March 2023. Despite negative critical reception, it was a financial success, earning $5 million on a $100,000 budget. This success led to the announcement of a sequel, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, that dropped in June 2024.

Since then, we've received confirmation that several upcoming installments are in development, including Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, Bambi: The Reckoning, and Pinocchio: Unstrung. These films will culminate in a crossover event titled Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, slated for release sometime this year. Now, the team behind the franchise is offering fans an update on the status of the crossover event, which could still (possibly) arrive in time for Halloween. Here's what we know.

Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble Might Require More Time

During an interview with Screen Rant, Poohniverse franchise producer Scott Chambers discussed the current plans for Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, telling the outlet, "I very much plan on shooting this summer, and it just depends. If we're able to turn it around and release it for the Halloween period of 2025, I will definitely do that. I don't want to rush it because I'm aware that the fans of this stuff that we are doing, their expectations are quite high. So I don't want to just smash it out and that everyone's disappointed. I am going to take time with it, but I never work slow anyway. I'm not used to doing that. So you'll get it quick." He then adds, "I feel like, at the moment where we stand, the time period for this coming out would be like Halloween 2025. But if we miss that, it'll probably be the first quarter of 2026, so it won't be far off it."

