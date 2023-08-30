Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: featurette, poor things, poster, searchlight pictures

Poor Things: BTS Featurette Teases The Human Experience + New Poster

Ahead of its Venice Film Festival debut, we have a new poster and behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming, Poor Things.

The crop of films set to premiere during the Venice Film Festival is looking like a ton of fun, and one of those films is Searchlight Pictures, Poor Things. We haven't heard that much about this film, with the first information dropping in May and not much else since then. However, now that we are closer to the premiere date at the festival, Searchlight is dropping more tidbits for those of us not able to get to Italy. Today, the official poster dropped, and we got a behind-the-scenes featurette featuring star and producer Emma Stone. She talks about the character of Bella, the human experience, what drew her to this role, and how being a producer made her feel even more connected to this project and this character.

The early reactions for Poor Things should be hitting social media and the trades who get to go to Italy [no, I'm not jealous, leave me alone] sometime on September 1st. As always, remember that reactions to film festival movies tend to swing from one extreme to the other, so take these reactions with a grain of salt. Sometimes these things are not as good or as bad as people are saying while covering the festival.

Poor Things: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott. It will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1st and will be released in theaters on December 8th.

