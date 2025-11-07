Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies, Review | Tagged: 20th century studios, dan trachtenberg, Dimitrius Shuster-Koloamatangi, elle fanning, predator, Predator: Badlands, prey

Predator: Badlands Keeps The Franchise On A Hot Streak {Review}

Predator: Badlands is fantastic, and continues the best reinvention of a franchise going today. In Trachtenburg we trust.

Article Summary Predator: Badlands offers a bold spin on the franchise, centering on a runt Yautja's coming-of-age journey.

Director Dan Trachtenberg blends dark humor and action, giving the film a fresh and unexpected tone.

Standout performances by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning elevate the sci-fi adventure.

Delivers deep Yautja lore and new Predator culture, while remaining accessible to franchise newcomers.

Predator: Badlands builds on the momentum the franchise has had over the last few years, continuing its success. Surprising at every turn, the story of an unwanted runt Yautja is one that the lore of the franchise has resisted telling on the big screen, and will have fans screaming, "What took you so long?". Full of great sci-fi set pieces and action, and a fantastic pair of performances from its two leads, it falls just a smidge short of the levels we saw with Prey, but carves its own place next to it as the most unlikely franchise success story in Hollywood continues.

Predator: Badlands Cements The Franchises' Place In Sci-Fi Royalty

Predator: Badlands opens with Yautja brothers battling each other, and when a tragic event occurs, the younger brother and the runt of the family, Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), is sent to a hostile planet to try to kill the apex predator located there and take his rightful place in his clan. While there, he meets android Thia (Elle Fanning), who has misplaced the lower half of her body. They team up to navigate the planet and its threats together, learning that not all is as it seems there and understanding that a family or clan is not necessarily the one you are born into.

Those walking into this film with tribulations need not worry, as Dan Trachtenburg knows what you fear this film is going to turn into and turns it on its head. While there has always been some dark humor in Predator, this film takes it to a new level, and it is outright humorous at times. Fans might read that and be alarmed, but it is precisely what this particular story needed. What could have easily been a stoic and tiresome coming-of-age story gets many added layers with a lighter touch. Sure, there are still gruesome parts that darken the mood, but this is a buddy comedy through and through, and it works very well. The action is fast-paced and well-choreographed, though not as compelling as in Prey. Chalk that up to the change of setting, as this futuristic tale has all the lasers and gizmos you want as a Predator fan. The grounded action from the last film is missed, though.

Fanning almost steals the movie right from Dimitrius, but the intensity he brings to Dek is not something viewers will be prepared for. He gets so much emotion out of that make-up he is wearing, way more than anyone would think possible for a Yaujta. The effects team over at Studio Gillis and Weta has done an exceptional job with Dek. It was a considerable risk to center the story around a Predator, and now it is hard to imagine the film having gone in any other direction. Outside of the films, fans have long sought a deeper exploration of Yaujta culture on screen, and they find it here, including the debut of their language, which was created for the film, and Dimitrius became fluent in for the role. Fanning does double the work here, also playing the "sister" android, Tessa, to Thia. Thia feels like the more challenging role to tackle, as Tessa is a textbook cold synthetic. Both are fully fleshed out by Fanning, though, with great care given to each role.

Badlands has something for every possible fan, but it has an accessibility for non-fans that will surprise people. Yes, there is some hinting at that other famous 20th Century Fox property for fans to drool over, but the film doesn't hold your hand and explain 30 years of continuity to you. That is how Trachtenburg has made this franchise feel fresh and alive in a way it never has before. To think that Predator is now of a higher quality than Alien is not something I think many would have seen coming. Badlands is another step in ensuring that this franchise will continue to have a long life, not just in print, but also on the screen. In Trachtenburg we trust.

Predator: Badlands Review by Jeremy Konrad 8.5 / 10 Predator: Badlands continues the best reinvention of a franchise going today. In Trachtenburg we trust.

