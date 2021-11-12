Predator Film Coming Summer 2022, Titled Prey & Coming To Hulu

Predator was probably a title most did not expect any news from on Disney+ Day today, but here we are. A new film set in the series, titled Prey, is coming in summer 2022. Made under the working title Skulls, the latest film in the series will be the first not released theatrically and will instead debut on Hulu. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg is directing the film, which will be "set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, following Naru, a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator." Patrick Aison (Kingdom, Jack Ryan, and Treadstone) wrote the script. The news was seen first on Deadline.

Predator Lawsuit Must Be Over?

Like Friday The 13th, the Predator franchise rights were held up in court from a lawsuit by the original film's writers Jim and John Thomas, which canceled a big comics launch with Marvel last year already. "The Thomas brothers are seeking to exploit copyright law's termination provision, which allows authors to cancel transfers after waiting a period of time, typically 35 years, for newer works. According to the complaint, the effective termination date for their screenplay (originally titled "Hunters") is April 17, this Saturday. Jim and John Thomas say they served a termination notice all the way back in 2016 — and for four-and-a-half years heard no objection."

So, either that came to its conclusion, or they are sneaking this in before it goes in front of a judge. Either way, new Predator material will debut in summer 2022. Might this mean Marvel will also launch said comics then? Only time will tell. Stay tuned all day for all the breaking news coming as part of Disney+ Day, and already there has been a ton. We will be here, bringing you all the announcements, trailers, and more as they happen.