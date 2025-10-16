Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: primate

Primate: A Horror Movie About A Wild Animal Acting Like A Wild Animal

The first trailer and poster for Primate have been released, showcasing what happens when people keep wild animals as pets through the lens of a horror film.

Article Summary The first trailer and poster for horror film Primate have been released, highlighting a cautionary animal tale.

Primate explores the dangers of keeping wild animals as pets, shown through a suspenseful horror movie lens.

The film leans into genre tropes, offering dramatic thrills as a tropical vacation devolves into chaos and terror.

Set for January release, Primate arrives during a month often used for movies studios have no faith in.

We all know the standards for January are pretty low, even for horror movies, but we need to do better than this. How many movies or shows or even documentaries do we need about people keeping wild animals as pets and everything goes horribly wrong before everyone gets the point? Apparently, we need one more, and this time it's a monkey. The first trailer and poster for Primate dropped today, and it looks so ridiculous that it might cross that line over into good, but who knows? It seemed like January was becoming less of a dumping ground for movies no one knows what to do with, but the more the schedule fills out and the trailers start premiering for these movies, the more it appears that some studios still subscribe to that line of thought. As for this movie, please leave your many jokes about Planet of the Apes or Nope in the comments below. Some of your one-liners might be better than the one-liners in this film.

Primate: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Primate, a group of friends' tropical vacation turns into a terrifying, primal tale of horror and survival.

Primate, directed by Johannes Roberts, stars Johnny Sequoyah, Jessica Alexander, Troy Kotsur, Victoria Wyant, Gia Hunter, Benjamin Cheng, Charlie Mann, and Tienne Simon. It will be released in theaters on January 9th, 2026.

