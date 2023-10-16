Posted in: Horror, Movies, Netflix | Tagged: fear street, film, horror, netflix, R L Stine

R.L. Stine Says Multiple Fear Street Films are Being Discussed

During a new interview, iconic author R.L. Stine suggested that multiple Fear Street films are possible in the near future.

When Netflix dropped the widely popular Fear Street trilogy (throughout a three-week period), it became a massive hit with younger-skewing horror audiences, basically making it a social media phenomenon. So, as fans (and creatives) demanded more, it was almost guaranteed that the franchise would eventually return with additional stories in some capacity. Now, the mind behind the Fear Street novel offers hope that there is more Fear Street to come!

R.L. Stine Suggests That More Than One Fear Street Film is in Development

In a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, R.L. Stine talked about his fruitful career and also suggested that additional films are actively being discussed, telling the publication, "I've done everything you can think of, and it's all so far beyond what I ever dreamed. When we started out, I said, 'Let's do two or three [Goosebumps books].' I never dreamed that it would last this long. It's all a big surprise to me. I'm excited to have a new TV show going [on Disney+], and we'll probably do more Fear Street movies too, and you know, that's a thrill for me."

Just last year, Stine was hearing buzz that there were chances for more, telling Yahoo, "I… hear rumors about more Fear Street movies for Netflix because the first ones did so well last summer. Those [Fear Street] films kind of shocked me because they were all R-rated, and I've never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, 'Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!'"

The official synopsis of the Fear Street trilogy describes the film series as "Three Movies. Three Weeks. One Killer Story. In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history."

The popular modern horror trilogy is currently available to stream on Netflix.

