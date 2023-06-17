Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: netflix, Rebel Moon, zack snyder

Rebel Moon: New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released

As we head into the home stretch of TUDUM, a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon has been released.

We are two hours into TUDUM, and they are starting to roll out the big guns. For movies, that means it's time to talk about Rebel Moon. This is the film that Zack Snyder got after the Army of the Dead movies were a massive hit. He had the chance to get something like Netflix to cut a gigantic blank check for the movie he has wanted to make for decades, and he took it. We can't blame him for that. The first of two films is set to come out this December, and the details on everything are still a little slim. However, a behind-the-scenes featurette has been released now that we're in the home stretch for TUDUM.

The movie looks pretty wild, but it's a little hard to tell what exactly this film is going to look like from a featurette. Snyder has a very distinct way of filming, and we don't get to see that right now. It's clear from the way the cast speaks about everything, though, that they are very excited about this film and what is coming on the horizon.

Rebel Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past named Kora to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand. Rebel Moon is directed by Zack Snyder and stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of "Jimmy." Also starring Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Alfonso Herrera, Stuart Martin, Staz Nair, Sky Yang, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi. It will stream to Netflix on December 22nd.

