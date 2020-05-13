Reese Witherspoon Signs On To Star In Two Netflix Rom-Com Films

Reese Witherspoon and Netflix are teaming up. The Academy Award winner has signed on to star in not one, but two different romantic comedies for the streaming powerhouse. Witherspoon will also produce the two films through her production company Hello Sunshine. Reese Witherspoon is all over the streaming wars, having now produced or starred in tv-series and movies for HBO, Netflix, Hulu, and even Apple. She has appeared in many rom-coms over the years, including Sweet Home Alabama, Legally Blonde 1 & 2, Home Again, This Means War, and the criminally underrated Overnight Delivery. The news of the two new projects was reported on by Variety.

Reese Witherspoon's Two New Netflix Projects

The first is The Cactus is based on Sarah Haywood's bestselling novel, Reese Witherspoon's book club pick last June. It "focuses on a woman's unexpected pregnancy at 45 years old, causing her to rethink the structured life she has created for herself. She then goes on an unconventional journey toward love, family and learning to embrace the unexpected." The other is called Your Place or Mine and "centers on two long-distance best friends who change each other's lives when one decides to pursue a lifelong dream and the other volunteers to keep an eye on the friend's teenage son."

Both sound right up her alley, and should play into her strengths as a comedic actor. She hasn't been flexing the muscle as much as of late, instead of putting more effort into dramatic roles like in Little Fires Everywhere and The Morning Show. This move also bolsters the original film content side, as they lock up more and more A+ talent to deals. Reese Witherspoon is as A-list as it gets, and either of these could have been a theatrical release. Look for them to hit the streaming service in the next year.