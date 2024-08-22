Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, alien, Alien: Romulus, film

Ridley Scott Reflects on Working with Fede Alvarez for Alien: Romulus

Alien filmmaker Ridley Scott reveals that he didn't want to influence the story in Alien: Romulus from Fede Alvarez.

Article Summary Ridley Scott discusses his hands-off approach to Fede Alvarez's vision for Alien: Romulus.

Scott highlights the importance of letting new directors take charge in established franchises.

Scott praises Alvarez's clear blueprint and energetic approach for the new Alien installment.

Scott shares his belief in directors learning through their own experiences, without external advice.

With Alien, filmmaker Ridley Scott essentially crafted one of the most influential sci-fi films of all time, leading to an entire franchise that's still spawning new entries. Alien: Romulus offers a new filmmaker a chance to delve into the Alien universe. However, given his own experiences as a director, Scott is making it clear that he didn't intend to offer any feedback that could influence the new story helmed by Fede Alvarez.

During an interview with LA Times, Scott shared his thoughts on the vision that Alvarez had for Alien: Romulus, explaining, "The danger of all franchises is they do die unless somebody suddenly decides to pick up the mat and run down the field with a ball. Fede is a surge of energy, and I had to step back and let him do it. Fede had a blueprint firm in his mind, and his script was pretty clear. It was also long, but the screenplay is always long. And so we got into that a little bit. It is hard work with anybody and their mother giving you advice — the last thing you want at a certain point is advice." He goes on to conclude, "I do not need advice. If I fall on my own sword and therefore lie bleeding, I say, 'It was my fault.'"

Alien: Romulus Synopsis, Cast, and Release Date

Alien: Romulus synopsis: The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful "Alien" franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don't Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus arrived in theaters on August 16, 2024.

