You Can Watch Rocky With Sylvester Stallone On Facebook Tomorrow

Rocky fans can watch the original Oscar-winning film with the man himself Sylvester Stallone tomorrow. The screening will take place on Facebook, part of a new screening series launching from CAA. Tomorrow is Rocky, and Thursday, May 28th, will be My Big Fat Greek Wedding with star Nia Vardalos. The screenings will take place live on the MGM Facebook page, and will benefit several charities providing aid and assistance to those who need it right now. The Rocky screening will start at 4 PM PST.

"Delivering the communal experience of watching a movie, while supporting "safer at home" directives, leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) today announced the launch of "Screening Room With The Stars." The weekly series features a livestream of a Hollywood blockbuster, hosted by talent from the film, exclusively on Facebook. Each film will premiere on its official Facebook page every Thursday at 4 PM PT. The series kicks off this Thursday, May 21st, with the Academy Award-winning ROCKY, hosted by the film's screenwriter and star, Academy Award-nominated actor Sylvester Stallone. Fans will have the opportunity to engage with Stallone live on Facebook throughout the screening. To tune-in, fans should go to MGM Studios' Facebook page."

"Each "Screening Room With The Stars" movie will benefit organizations aiding the relief and recovery of communities impacted by COVID-19, including the World Health Organization, #FirstRespondersFirst, DonorsChoose, and America's Food Fund. Participants in the screening will have an opportunity to contribute directly to these organizations using links in the livestream."

These screenings have been a massive success since everything in the world started, and watching one of the all-time classics along with a star like Stallone is sure to be a fun time. Even if nothing new about Rocky is revealed, and what else could there be at this point, it will still be a treat for fans.