Sarah Paulson Horror Film Run Heads To Hulu, Skipping Theaters

Run, a new thriller from the creators of the sleeper hit Searching, will head to Hulu. Lionsgate has sold the rights to the film, starring Sarah Paulson as an overbearing mother, with newcomer Kiera Allen playing her daughter. The latter has spent her whole life being isolated by her mother, basically being held, hostage. It will skip theaters here in the states while opening in theaters overseas. Paulson looks really good in this, as she always is, and this would have been the perfect film to take all of our mom's to for Mother's Day this year when the release date was May 8th. Such is the world now. Deadline had the news. Lionsgate has also decided to release Janelle Monae's horror movie Antebellum on digital September 18th. Check out the trailer down below, and the synopsis for Run under that.

Run Synopsis

"They say you can never escape a mother's love… but for Chloe, that's not a comfort — it's a threat. There's something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she's made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers, and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN."

This is a shame, as this looks like a really effective thriller and would have been a fun watch with an audience. We seem to be saying that a lot these days, huh? Run, directed by Aneesh Chaganty, and starring Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen, will release onto Hulu in the near future.